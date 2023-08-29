⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (29 August 2023) - ENG Text only

No MOD video was found yet or not created. Here's the next best thing today. Recent video clips, images from MOD, with text.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 August 2023)





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces units have repelled the AFU 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade's attack near Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and improved the situation on the front line.





▫️The AFU military train with artillery ammunition has been destroyed by a missile strike on the uploading station near Dorozhnoe (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️One ammunition depot of the AFU 93rd Mechanised Brigade has been eliminated near Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were more than 340 AFU militants killed and wounded, six armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, as well as two howitzers (D-20 and Msta-B).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, Russian Group of Forces units, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️Over the past 24 hours, up to 90 AFU servicemen have been neutralised, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three M777 artillery systems, two U.S.-manufactured M119 howitzers, as well as one UK-manufactured FH-70 howitzer have been destroyed.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled six attacks of AFU 43rd, 115th mechanised brigades, as well as the 25th Airborne Brigade close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses have been up to 50 Ukrainian personnel. Two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been eliminated.





▫️In Krasny Liman direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/29904), the Tsentr Group of Forces units, aviation and artillery have repelled three attacks of the AFU 12th Special Forces Brigade, and 21nd, 63rd mechanised brigades near Kremennaya, Chervonaya Dibrova, (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️Up to 80 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickups have been eliminated.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces units, Army Aviation and artillery have neutralised up to 100 AFU servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two howitzers: Akatsiya and Giatsint-B.





▫️One ammunition depot of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen. Three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 132 areas.





▫️Two command and observation posts of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️Air defence systems have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS, one Neptune anti-ship missile and two HARM anti-radiation missiles.





▫️Over the past 24 hours, 27 AFU UAVs have been destroyed close to Shipilovka, Kremennaya, Sofiyevka, Zhitlovka, Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Kirillovka, Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 466 airplanes, 247 helicopters, 6,206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,555 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,146 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,107 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,508 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.