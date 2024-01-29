Putin video call - at The Commissioning Ceremony of the New Wintering Complex of Vostok Station in ANTARCTICA

Putin - at the commissioning ceremony of the wintering complex of Vostok station in Antarctica: I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the creation of the wintering complex of Vostok station. I wish everyone great success in all your endeavors. I know that for 2025-2027 several billions are required to continue this work. The government has not made a decision yet, but it will be made. I assure you that everything will be normal and timely.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.