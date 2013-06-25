[Jun 25, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 6 (8.3K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba tackle Revelation 1 together. How should we read Revelation? Who are we in Christ? Who are the 7 Churches? Who are the ones in Revelation 1:7 who pierced Christ, and will see Him when He comes on the clouds? What's up with Longinus, Cartaphilus, Ahasuerus and the Spear of Destiny? Are there immortals among us or is the text simply talking about the Jews and/or Romans? And what about the Alpha and Omega (Aleph and Tav in Hebrew)? Is Revelation 1:8 giving us a clue to understanding the Hebrew of Zechariah 12:10, or is the Aleph-Tav not really a representation of Christ at all? Find out as we continue on a quest for truth.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy