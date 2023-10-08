ISRAEL At WAR!! (Jesus = "With Us Is EL" ) (YISRA-EL = "He Will RULE AS EL") HERE COMES The JUDGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/MGXXhwjzP8c?si=VAmig4bePd-FsIba
Quotation from original video description….”This is a MUST SEE Video For a ((( PRECISION ))) EXPLANATION Of JESUS In The SYSTEM .....Do You Want to SEEEEEEE More Clearly than You Ever Have ????? The WATCH"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384 https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee