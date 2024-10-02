Total War Against Our Civilization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How many of us have a family member that died too young under suspicious circumstances linked to the covid vaccines? We are not guinea pigs for the Eugenicist's nightmare. We are not the punchline for elitist has beens like Howard Stern. Stop allowing these scumbags to waste these precious years of your life and ignore the murder of your loved ones.
------------------
Top Pollster Predicts Trump Landslide
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/new-top-pollster-shows-trump-tracking-for-landslide-victory-in-november-mace/?utm_medium=agg&utm_source=economics