Durham Report Reveals the Real Collusion | Beyond the Cover
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
31 views • 06/08/2023

The establishment opinion cartel has claimed again and again that Donald Trump colluded with Russia. However, even though this turned out to be a false narrative, there was Russian collusion. But the collusion was with Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, investigative journalist R. Cort Kirkwood discusses the real collusion. Kirkwood wrote the cover story "Durham Report Reveals the Real Collusion" in the June 26 issue of The New American magazine.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read “Durham Report Reveals the Real Collusion” in the June 26, 2023 issue of The New American magazine, visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/durham-report-reveals-the-real-collusion/

collusionthe new americangary benoitbeyond the covercort kirkwood
