Sweet potatoes as survival food: another bucket of them from my Perth backyard for our friends MVI_3330

I have begun harvesting my 2023 planted crop of sweet potatoes, now in the ground for about 13 months. My first ever crop of sweet potatoes is teaching me about how they sprout, spread, cope with and without water, sunshine, and heat stress.