BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Explaining Pope Francis & COVID-19 lockdowns | Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 10/26/2023

John-Henry Westen


Oct 25, 2023


Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, Maronite bishop and Rector of the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, OH, describes Pope Francis' lack of leadership — especially during the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns. Chorbishop Spinosa laments that Pope Francis has failed to communicate fatherly compassion to those who seek fully to embrace Catholic Tradition, in a break from previous popes. Moreover, Chorbishop Spinosa details the pervasive societal confusion facing the Church, Pope Francis' priorities with social issues over Church teaching, and the resolve of Church leaders like Spinosa himself to never close church doors again in the wake of worldwide panic. No virus — including COVID-19 — will ever cancel Mass again.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rex2v-explaining-pope-francis-and-covid-19-lockdowns-chorbishop-anthony-spinosa.html

Keywords
catholicpope francismasstraditionlockdownscovid-19covidchurch teachingjohn-henry westenchorbishopanthony spinosamaronitefatherly compassionsocietal confusionnever close church doors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy