Explaining Pope Francis & COVID-19 lockdowns | Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa

John-Henry Westen





Oct 25, 2023





Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, Maronite bishop and Rector of the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, OH, describes Pope Francis' lack of leadership — especially during the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns. Chorbishop Spinosa laments that Pope Francis has failed to communicate fatherly compassion to those who seek fully to embrace Catholic Tradition, in a break from previous popes. Moreover, Chorbishop Spinosa details the pervasive societal confusion facing the Church, Pope Francis' priorities with social issues over Church teaching, and the resolve of Church leaders like Spinosa himself to never close church doors again in the wake of worldwide panic. No virus — including COVID-19 — will ever cancel Mass again.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rex2v-explaining-pope-francis-and-covid-19-lockdowns-chorbishop-anthony-spinosa.html