Palestinians Invaded Southern ISRAEL┃Hundred Israeli Soldiers Were Captured or Killed┃It's A New WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a real disgrace to Israeli intelligence. The Israelis did not notice how 'Hamas' had been gathering large forces on Israel's southern borders for many months. The fact that Hamas is now destroying 'Merkava-4' tanks, capturing Israeli soldiers, and shooting Israeli officials in their own homes is a real disgrace not only to Israeli intelligence but also to the entire Jewish state. It was with these words that today's events in the south of Israel were characterized by military experts and analysts.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN