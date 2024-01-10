"I don't recall" Dr. Fauci SUDDENLY can't remember anything in testimony | Redacted News

"I don't recall" Dr. Fauci SUDDENLY can't remember anything | Redacted Clayton Morris





Dr. Anthony Fauci remembers very little about the pandemic. He testified in a closed-door session with Congress on Monday and reportedly answered “I don’t recall” or “I don’t remember” over 100 times. Funny because the rest of us recall a lot about the pandemic, right? Fauci was testified to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.





He was accompanied by two personal lawyers and two government (taxpayer funded) lawyers. He was asked about mask mandates, lockdowns and pre-pandemic research that may have led to the creation of the Covid-19 virus. Dr. Fauci’s testimony will continue today in private but he will reportedly testify again publicly at a future date.





