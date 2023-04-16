Bob Dylan is not Bob Dylan

Before this video, my all time record for the most hits on the first day of a video was about 4,000, regarding Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. I made a video with Simon Roche who witnessed the scene close up at that time. This video received 5800 hits in one day. This is my all time record out of 3,333 videos.

On Feb. 7th, I released this video of me lip-syncing Bob Dylan's One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later) song, at: Only One of Us Must Know https://www.bitchute.com/video/XuVp0tSyOGjJ/ . How do you like it?

At minute 8:30 I refer this this video: Shocking excerpts from Bob Dylan's 60 Minutes Interview-Did he sell his soul? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_wAZ02JUtM

Also, this one: Crossroads Deal with the Devil, Bob Dylan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OPW8MyWfAU

This video is not a knock off of Paul Is Dead (PID), honest! What did the Buddha say about Bob Dylan? The suttas are about 6,000 pages of the Buddha's words. The Buddha would say that there is no truly existing Bob Dylan, if he was here today. The Buddha would teach that Bob Dylan does not have a self and that the Bob Dylan of the mid 1960s was not the same Bob Dylan who walks upon the face of the earth, who will turned 82 on May 24th, 2021. Senior Buddhist monks teach that the Bob Dylan of the Rolling Thunder Revue days was different than the Bob Dylan who recorded Highway 61 Revisited in 1965 and Blonde on Blonde in 1966. The wisest of Buddhist teachers in both the Theravada and Mahayana traditions, currently agree that, the 1975 Bob Dylan was even more radically different than that Bob Dylan of today, in 2023.

This was released May 31, 2021 at https://www.bitchute.com/video/sInIhzzg0D7E/

If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent