Judgment is Coming! Who Will Stand in the Gap?

The destruction of a city/nation is sure when they turn their backs on God and His ways. Idolatry, sexual sin, greed, violence, abandoning the poor, widow, orphan and stranger among us (not invader). Hear what God requires and what God has to do if people continue in wickedness. But one thing can hold back God's judgment! Who will stand in the gap of the wall of God's protection and pray?

(I apologize for the poor sound quality of this recording.)

