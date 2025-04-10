BrightLearn - Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses by Daniel Estulin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel Estulin's "Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses" exposes the secretive Tavistock Institute, a global hub for psychological manipulation and social engineering originating from England’s Wellington House. The book reveals Tavistock’s role in shaping modern society through brainwashing, psychological warfare, and large-scale social engineering initiatives, as outlined in the 1974 Stanford Research Institute study Changing Images of Man (dubbed the "Aquarian Conspiracy"). Estulin argues that global crises—economic collapse, cultural decay, and societal disintegration—are orchestrated by powerful elites using media manipulation, controlled opposition movements (e.g., the 1960s counterculture), and institutions like the Rand Corporation and MIT Sloan. Techniques like group dynamics (pioneered by Kurt Lewin), television’s hypnotic influence, and coercive advertising are deployed to erode democracy and advance a totalitarian agenda. The Marshall Plan, for instance, is framed as a Rockefeller-Tavistock scheme to control Europe. The book serves as an "anti-brainwashing manual," urging awareness of these covert operations to resist manipulation and reclaim autonomy over societal narratives.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.