The Teatime with Miss Liz Podcast. Enjoying a hot cup with our Costa Rican expat guest Richard Blank

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE ENLIGHTENING WORLD OF REAL-LIFE T.E.A (TEACHING EDUCATIONAL AWARENESS) AS WE SAVOR THE DELIGHTS OF TEA AND KNOWLEDGE IN UNISON.





https://youtu.be/u114-x0TJ0o





Engage, rejuvenate, and evolve as we partake in the enriching ritual of tea, a companion through life's diverse passages.





UNLEASH THE POTENTIAL OF T.E.A

Ponder this: What does T.E.A represent for you?





T - Treasure the moments. E- Embrace growth. A- Aspire toward a brighter future





Miss Liz Teatime





Embark on a journey with Miss Liz, a trailblazer committed to transforming T.E.A (Teaching Educational Awareness) by reimagining the power of storytelling.





With appearances in various media outlets and global speaking engagements, Miss Liz is revered for her innovative approach to driving change, empowerment, and action. She embodies the resilience and authenticity within each individual, much like the symbolism of a robust infusion of tea.





Miss Liz's Tea Parties was first started in 2015. She also created the TeaBag Story Award/ Junior Award along with JC's Wood Creations.













Themes Tea and Food all match together. Miss Liz has done Bacon Tea Party, Chocolate Tea Party, Lemon Tea Party and Strawberry Tea Party to date. This includes dressing up in your best tea dress-up and colour-matching the theme. Fun for all ages, men, women and children, is always welcome. There is a little something for everyone.













Starting in 2019 behind the scenes, then in 2020, virtual teatimes globally came to life with over 350 teatimes under her teapot belt. Miss Liz is spilling teas to bring awareness that we all can make a difference for humanity. In over 65 plus countries, her guests come in virtually from around the globe. Touching over 105 topics ranging from Abuse, Grief, Mental Health, Empowerment, Organizations, Authors, Actors and Leaders.





Miss Liz is heard, seen and broadcast to multiple platforms through live streaming and recorded pass teatimes., radio stations, apps and podcast locations around the virtual land of the internet and airwaves. Miss Liz is also a content writer for feature business magazine sharing tea in a new perspective way.





Spilling our authentic teas creates a ripple of difference in others' lives and brings back humanity in a new way. Miss Liz





Her Mission

Welcome to Miss Liz T-E-A Media, the groundbreaking platform that thrives on sharing real stories, experiences and opinions. Our mission is to promote empathy and understanding by sharing unique perspectives. We strive to create a community that encourages fruitful discussions and mutual growth. We have collected an array of diverse voices and ideas, so no matter who you are, you are sure to find someone who speaks to you. Join us for a cup of tea and passionate conversation.





Miss Liz's magic mugs

Her Vision



