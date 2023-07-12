BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 Just about the last of my winter plantings of potatoes in tubs, in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2800-9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
20 views • 07/12/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/edaf64c2-18d1-4cc2-9830-9bcf3334b5d1

It’s nearly mid-July, my cut-off point to plant winter potatoes this year, and with only an hour or so available, so it was all two hands on deck to prepare another 3 pots, with 7 tubers per pot. I got them done before dark, which was satisfying. This brings my potato tub count to 40 this season. Here’s hoping they produce tubers for me.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcompostcold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliser
