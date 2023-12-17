Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 36 - David Grusch & Terraform Earth - Sunday December 17, 2023

In this episode Gilbert and Dr. John talk about the new David Grusch interviews and who maybe terraforming the Earth. And we will be reading from the scriptures from Luke 1: 26-38

If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]





If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO





Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?





https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF





www.robertscottbell.com

https://rumble.com/user/RSBellMedia







