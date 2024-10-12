BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Podcast #38 - Orgone - The Life Source Energy w/ Sharon Daphna and Gabriel Lazar
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
8 months ago

On this episode I was joined by Sharon Daphna and Gabriel Lazar who are Orgonomists, orgonite makers and gifters.

Sharon and Gabriel take us down the rabbit hole of chemtrails, geoengineering and weather modification by dispelling some of the things that we were previously told about this phenomenon based on the extensive research that they have done.

They also educate us on orgone energy also called the life source energy or the prana which is a massless, omnipresent energy that creates all life and is the original creative power. This energy is so powerful that it can end drought, end air pollution and ease the effects of EMF on the mind and body.

This was an amazing conversation which taught me many things about chemtrails and I have personally seen and felt changes in me from having orgonite in my home and I am sure that you will too so head over to their site and get yourself an orgone generator (orgonite) which will help us take back our planet from our overlords!


Connect with Sharon and Gabriel via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.thechembow.com/

Book - https://www.thechembow.com/product-page/invisible-soldiers-silent-war

Shop - https://www.thechembow.com/shop

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringconsciousnessorgoneorgonitelifesourceenergy
