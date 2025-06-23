You Can Choose To Live Outside The Matrix And Just Visit For Fun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sensitivity - Normal (BBFC 12)
Jeff Berwick at Porcfest, showing how to stop multidimensional entities and their earth agents from trapping you in the Matrix and turning you into a remote controlled robot.
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe