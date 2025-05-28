© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daly Cherry-Evans Holds the Line! Maroons Leader Shines in State of Origin Game 1 (2025)
📝 Description:
Daly Cherry-Evans proved once again why he's Queensland’s fearless leader in the 2025 State of Origin opener at Suncorp Stadium! 🏉🔥
From intercepting loose passes to executing precision kicks and guiding his team under immense pressure, DCE showed elite composure in a high-stakes showdown against the NSW Blues. This quick recap highlights his big moments as Queensland looks to claim Game I of the Origin series.
📅 Game Date: May 28, 2025
📍 Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more State of Origin coverage!
🔖 Hashtags:
#StateOfOrigin #DalyCherryEvans #QueenslandMaroons #NRL2025 #Origin2025 #MaroonsVsBlues #RugbyLeague #CherryEvans #SuncorpStadium