Pfizer VP Blows Whistle: 'Viruses Do NOT Exist'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9 months ago

The global elite used the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the most brazen crime against humanity in history, according to former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeardon who has blown the whistle about the depraved agenda of the globalist-Pharma nexus.

Dr. Yeadon previously presented evidence to prove that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons used to further the depopulation agenda of the elite.

But the COVID rabbit hole goes deeper than that. Much deeper.

According to Dr. Yeardon, who spent decades as a senior executive at Pfizer and knows all of their secrets, the COVID virus does not even exist. And, wait for it… there is no evidence to prove that viruses exist at all.

