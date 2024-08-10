Pfizer VP Blows Whistle: 'Viruses Do NOT Exist'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The global elite used the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the most brazen crime against humanity in history, according to former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeardon who has blown the whistle about the depraved agenda of the globalist-Pharma nexus.
Dr. Yeadon previously presented evidence to prove that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons used to further the depopulation agenda of the elite.
But the COVID rabbit hole goes deeper than that. Much deeper.
According to Dr. Yeardon, who spent decades as a senior executive at Pfizer and knows all of their secrets, the COVID virus does not even exist. And, wait for it… there is no evidence to prove that viruses exist at all.
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/