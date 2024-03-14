BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
By popular demand, my audience has been hounding me to repost Zalenski playing the piano with his penis on live TV -do you remember when he danced with his black Leather clad Trans friends ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
313 views • 03/14/2024

So funny. Does he have a hard on to be able to do this or can a limp dick play stoke the keys.  I think he most he stroked his penis until it was hard and then he played the piano

Do you remember that Satanic video with the penis piano player dancing with his Trans friends in their black leather garb.  So entertaining.  Actually Zalenski is a very actor good actor.  His only problem is he won't be alive for very long. Bye Zalenski.  Oh and by the way, we are going to seize your USA properties especially the one in Miami and then sell them for a high price and then give the money to some reputable group to use the funds to help the homeless population in Florida. 

Now for the good news:  I am looking for a partner for my real estate and cannabis company here in Medellin Colombia.  If you have some interest please send me an email : [email protected] 

  


transcreepzalenski
