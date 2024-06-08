BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News June 8, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 11 months ago

June 8, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Ukrainian strikes kill 22 people in residential areas of the Kherson region, just hours after another deadly attack on the city of Lugansk. Russia points the finger at the West for disregarding civilian lives in Ukraine and Russia. Vladimir Putin insists Russia is steering clear of escalating any nuclear rhetoric and calls for dialogue with the West, that's despite Washington's plans to increase its nuclear arsenal. RT speaks with a Palestinian journalist, who's recent assault at an Israeli nationalist march in Jerusalem highlights the violence members of the news media face in the region.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy