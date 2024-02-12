BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 7th Annual Fake News Awards
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
97 views • 02/12/2024

FULL TRANSCRIPT AND SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/fakenews7/

And now, from a deep underground military base on the other side of the flat Earth, it's time for the 7th Annual Fake News Awards!

How did the disinformation specialists of the mockingbird media lie to the public this year? What rich, creamery nothingburgers did they use to whip the public into hysteria over matters of no consequence whatsoever? And what real scandals of earthshaking importance did they ignore? And who will walk away with the most coveted Dino of them all: the Fake News Story of the Year? Find out in this face-meltingly, apocalyptically horrifying extravaganza of media mendacity known as the Fake News Awards!

Mirrored - The Corbett Report

Keywords
fake newsnewsawards
