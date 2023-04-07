© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
24 Nations Want to Join BRICS, SCO Alliance, All Shifting away from the Dollar.
Only group that can Crush USA and NATO’s Atrocity
second clip recorded live broadcast,
april, 1, 2023
SAUDI ARABIA MOVES TOWARDS JOINING SCO ALLIANCE WITH CHINA AND RUSSIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8I1PBMXdZEgW/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Saudi Arabia has been moving towards joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations, a Eurasian economic and security alliance that counts China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four other central Asian nations as full members. The Saudi cabinet has approved a decision to become a so-called dialogue partner of the organization amid strengthening ties with Beijing.