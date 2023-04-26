BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW SEIZED! Sudan Bioweapons Lab Contain Fauci GAIN OF FUNCTION Research
56 views • 04/26/2023

Cross Talk News


Apr 25, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the conflict in Sudan and the Bioweapons Lab that was seized- It turns out, they were holding Gain of Function bioweapons. Also, Tucker Carlson's Firing is more sinister than it seems. It turns out Black Rock owns over 15% of Fox News, and Tucker was a threat to their Ukraine Gravy Train.


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Peymon Mottahedeh from https://FreedomLawschool.org discuss the TRUTH about the weaponized IRS and the establishing of the Income Tax.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kgkbc-new-seized-sudan-bioweapons-lab-contain-fauci-gain-of-function-research.html

newsfox newstucker carlsonukraineconflictfaucisudanbioweaponsfiringsinisteredward szallgain of functionblack rocklauren witzkebiolabscross talk
