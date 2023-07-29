BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALL TRUTHS LIVESTREAM!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
143 views • 07/29/2023

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux takes you on a wild ride through the most essential truths that set you free!


Good evening, hope it is ok that I post this now, since I won't make it to the actual Livestream. You recently talked about self destructive thoughts. Mine would be that nobody would ever care what I have to say anyway so I never do anything. I know this comes from neglect but how what would be your suggestion to deal with it? I can't talk to my parents since they disowned and slandered me after I confronted them. If this topic is "finished" for you, so to say, just ignore the question. Thank you.


Many of our problems and issues arise from a kind of nit-picking tendency towards coming up with explanations for why our problems are insurmountable. Having been a drug addict, and therefore having known dozens of addicts, I can sniff out bullshit excuses before they are even spoken. A difficult part of me taking my life back was striking a delicate balance between being forgiving of myself while also demanding progress from myself. What are you thoughts on this?



Keywords
abusepropagandatruthphilosophy
