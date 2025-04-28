BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A SOLUTION TO BEING SPRAYED LIKE BUGS -- Matt Hazen & Caroline Mansfield
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
121 views • 4 months ago

Try Native Hydrate RISK-FREE: Visit https://NativeHydrate.com/sgt

to see what Native Hydrate could do for your health.


Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide, nanotech and plastics from your blood w/ MaterPeace:

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094


Matt Hazen and live blood analyst Caroline Mansfield return to SGT Report with new data confirming the mass poisoning of humanity via the sky, water and food - and they detail exactly what we can all do do clean up our toxic bodies.


GET MaterPeace and cleanse your blood & body from the toxic brew!

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094


Give Send Go for Dr. Robert Young:

https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdryoung


Please mail PARDON letters starting like this: Dear Robert F. Kennedy, Donald Trump, and the governor of California, to:

Matthew Hazen

C/o Robert Young

81 chieftain Dr.

Linn Valley, ks 66040


Please mail character regarding Dr. Robert Young letters to his son:

Adam Young

745 Alturas Ln. #18

Fallback, CA 92082


Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided is for educational purposes and is not intended as medical advice, or a substitute for medical advice of a physician or other qualified health care professional. You should not use this information for diagnosing a health or fitness problem or disease. You should always consult with a doctor or other health care professional for medical advice or information about diagnosis and treatment.

Keywords
glyphosatepoisondetoxbloodsolutionplasticsnanotechedtadr robert youngpcr testpeggraphene oxidematt hazencaroline mansfieldremove heavy metalsmaterpeace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy