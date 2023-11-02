Bridges, Dams, Blackouts, Rails & Martial Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Nov 2, 2023
Trump spoke out and said thanks to Biden’s Open Border, the fight in Gaza is coming to America. We also see what an Intelligence Agent says is coming to America. In other news, Iran has embedded Terrorists inside the United States and Latin America. Finally, we take a look at previous dreams about the Fall of America.
00:00 - Intelligence Warns of Attacks
05:01 - Mexican Alien Smuggling Cartel
08:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
09:55 - Iran Has Terrorist Inside U.S.
14:15 - People like Firecrackers
16:24 - The Desert Road Dream
21:22 - Leslie Johnson Dream
22:29 - U.S. Terrorists Cells
26:33 - The Demands
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Visit our Download Section here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3t74b2-bridges-dams-blackouts-rails-and-martial-law-11022023.html