[May 8, 2019] TFR - 151 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 12

Whew. We covered a LOT of ground in this one. I started with an update on my SEED project and then opened up the phone lines. With the first caller we got into “sozo” and just how much we have been granted, but are not taking advantage of in our relationship with Christ. So, we talked about forgiveness, healing, deliverance and more. We also discussed parasites and healing through the use of Rife technology, ozone therapy, ionic foot baths and more. Then, with other callers we discussed crop circles, and the paranormal. And we ended talking about Nimrod, the Tower of Babel, the Genesis 14 War of giants and more. Enjoy!
