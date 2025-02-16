Martus for Truth: A Heart of Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In our times of trial shall we not seek a heart of wisdom? Shall we not seek to follow the commands of the Lord? Shall we not seek to care for those in need around us—in as immediate sense as they need and of which we are capable—not making excuses to avoid our responsibilities?
#TimesOfTrial, #HeartOfWisdom, #NoExcuses