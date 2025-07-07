Russian Destruction of a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer "Bogdan" on a Tatra Phoenix chassis by an FPV drone in the Kherson region (Ukraine).

Yemeni Houthis have sunk the Greek bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

According to the British Maritime Coordination Office, this is the first such attack since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran that ended in June.

The ship, sailing under the Greek flag, was subjected to a multi-stage attack: first, it was fired upon with small arms and grenade launchers, then four unmanned surface boats were used. Attempts by armed guards to repel the attack were unsuccessful - the ship caught fire and sank.

Iran has officially banned the use of Starlink. Violators face lashes, fines or imprisonment for up to two years, the Isna agency reports.

Trump said that today from 12:00 pm Eastern Time letters about new American tariffs will be sent to various countries around the world. Or agreements for those who have concluded them with the Americans.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department said that the new tariffs could come into force on August 1.

Trump also warned that any country that supports the policy of BRICS (whose summit took place yesterday in Brazil) will face an additional tariff of 10%.

"There will be no exceptions to this rule. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" Trump added.

