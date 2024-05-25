© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield states that the primary threat of H5N1 Bird Flu stems from gain of function research conducted in US labs.
"In the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in months ... that's the real threat ... Bird Flu, I think, is gonna be the cause of the Great Pandemic."