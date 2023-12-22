Hezbollah retaliatory barrage took out Israeli military sites and equipment

Hezbollah Resistance Movement seized several of the occupation's military sites and equipment, warning of Israeli attacks on civilians in Lebanon. Missiles targeted Avivim Barracks and Birket Risha site, and 2 platforms of the $102 million Iron Dome missile system were destroyed in Kabri settlement. Hezbollah also launched rockets on Kiryat Shemona in response to an attack on a funeral procession of its fighters, and they will continue to carry out retaliatory operations as long as Israel wages its genocidal war against Gaza.
