QHHT Session Reveals: the Reptilian Reincarnation Matrix. From Angel to a Cyborg in a Hamster Wheel
Published 2 months ago

Source: Quantum Healing of the Soul - Elisa Herrera "24 Quantum Hypnosis Online - Reptilian Reincarnation Matrix"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv3s8bBfRWs

Quantum Healing of the Soul - Elisa Herrera "EPISODE 2 - The Soul Reincarnation Matrix - Does it still exist???"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm2_OpAuAcw


To book a quantum hypnosis session with Elisa: quantumlifetransformations.com


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


Keywords
deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel

