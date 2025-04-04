© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people of Donbass do not bend under the blows of war—while explosions roar, they continue to live, work, and dream.
Children draw flowers even when the sky is on fire, and mothers, tucking them in at night, believe in a peaceful morning.
⚒ This strength of spirit is what makes Donbass undefeated.
🇷🇺 @Donbass News