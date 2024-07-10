BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iðunn
Zanimations
Zanimations
15 views • 10 months ago

Iðunn keeper of apples and granter of eternal youthfulness. Of elf or half-elf race as is written here: Hrafnagaldr Óðins: In the dales dwells, the prescient Dís, from Yggdrasil's ash sunk down, of alfen race, Idun by name, the youngest of Ivaldi's elder children. Iðunn is sometimes anglicized as Idhunn, Idunn, Idun, Iduna, Idunnaor or Ithun. -In Lokasenna Aegirs gelag (A pretty nice tale about a feast at the halls of the Aegir the personification of the sea. Loki comes in and starts dissing the attendants. Its worth checking out just for that fact alone.): Idunn said: I ask you, Bragi, to do a service to your blood-kin and all the adoptive relations, that you shouldn't say words of blame to Loki, in Ægir's hall. Loki said: Be silent, Idunn, I declare that of all women you're the most man-crazed, since you placed your arms, washed bright, about your brother's slayer Idunn said: I'm not saying words of blame to Loki, in Ægir's hall I quietened Bragi, made talkative with beer; and all living things love him. Again. Idun is keeper of the golden apples wich grant the Aesir eternal youth. So she is pretty imprtant in that regard. Since she is also very much connected to spring.

Keywords
positivegodsyouthpaganismasatrunorse godsidunngodess
