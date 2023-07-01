BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

She was suffering from an Incurable Disease, but Mary appeared to her and she was Cured!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 07/01/2023

Servants of Christ


June 30, 2023


Magdalene Kade, an orphaned 31 year woman bedridden due to many illnesses, received a vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary who immediately cured her. A bishop's commission examined the miraculous event and recognized the healing and supernatural character. In the period between 1870 and 1885 a neo-Romanesque church was built and was elevated to minor basilica by Pope Leo XIII, who officially consecrated it and dedicated to Mary, "Help of Christians." This shrine is still an important place of pilgrimage.


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#ourlady #virginmary #apparition


She was suffering from an Incurable Disease, but Mary appeared to her and she was Cured!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOT3__uD36w

Keywords
christianmiraclecatholicwomanvisionvirgin maryorphancuredour ladybedriddenservants of christmagdalene kademany illnessesincurable diseasemary help of christianspope leo xiii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy