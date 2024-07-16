BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Puppet Masters Assigns Him A New Judeo-Masonic VP 'Yale Handler'
Judeo-Masonic Name Changer!

James David Vance (born James Donald Bowman)


Born in Middletown, Ohio, Vance served in the Marine Corps and attended Ohio State University, graduating in 2009. He graduated from Yale Law School in 2013.


Date: July 15, 2024

Former President Donald Trump's Puppet Masters assigns Judeo-Masonic Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his VP Handler on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party ticket at a time of deep concern about the advanced age of America's political leaders.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

donald j trumpjudeo masonicjd vance
