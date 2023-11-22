Do not drink soda

https://drericberg.com/







Let’s talk about what happens to your body when you drink soda.

In a ten-ounce soda, there are up to ten teaspoons of sugar. Instead of cane sugar, soda companies are also using high-fructose corn syrup.

High-fructose corn syrup can create even more problems than cane sugar, especially for the liver. The effects of fructose on the liver are actually similar to the effects of alcohol on the liver.

Fructose creates more fat than glucose, and it doesn’t satisfy. Fructose can potentially lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The high-fructose corn syrup combined with caffeine in soda may lead to issues with your blood pressure, heart, brain, bones, and kidneys. Soda is also a key contributor to childhood obesity.

The sugar in soda feeds unfriendly bacteria, yeast, and fungus. It can also suppress your immune system and make you more susceptible to infections. This can lead to other issues, including increased tumor growth.

It’s crucial to point out that cancer thrives on sugar. Sugary drinks also block vitamin C and deplete vitamin B1 and vitamin D.

Soft drinks are associated with over 180,000 deaths worldwide. But combining soda with a fast food meal is an even deadlier situation.