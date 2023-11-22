BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do not drink soda
andreash
andreash
81 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
351 views • 11/22/2023

https://drericberg.com/ 



Let’s talk about what happens to your body when you drink soda.

In a ten-ounce soda, there are up to ten teaspoons of sugar. Instead of cane sugar, soda companies are also using high-fructose corn syrup.

High-fructose corn syrup can create even more problems than cane sugar, especially for the liver. The effects of fructose on the liver are actually similar to the effects of alcohol on the liver.

Fructose creates more fat than glucose, and it doesn’t satisfy. Fructose can potentially lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The high-fructose corn syrup combined with caffeine in soda may lead to issues with your blood pressure, heart, brain, bones, and kidneys. Soda is also a key contributor to childhood obesity.

The sugar in soda feeds unfriendly bacteria, yeast, and fungus. It can also suppress your immune system and make you more susceptible to infections. This can lead to other issues, including increased tumor growth.

It’s crucial to point out that cancer thrives on sugar. Sugary drinks also block vitamin C and deplete vitamin B1 and vitamin D.

Soft drinks are associated with over 180,000 deaths worldwide. But combining soda with a fast food meal is an even deadlier situation.

Keywords
sugarsodafructosecorn syrupdiet sodadr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy