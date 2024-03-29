BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGY 🛸 AND THE SILENCING OF THEIR INVENTORS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
118 views • 03/29/2024

“Forbidden Technology and The Silencing of their Inventors”


For decades, VfB wondered why we've only kept hearing about unidentified flying craft...and NOT creating our own


I mean, everyone I've ever spoken to has heard of the 1947 crash at Roswell, New Mexico, and they've even heard of Bob Lazar, who's famously known for his work on reverse engineering of said craft...but then, BUPKIS


Unbelievable 🛸


Need I mention Stanley Meyer? 🏎⛽❌💧💀


at the age of 4, VfB realized that the moon landings were fake 🌝 I mean, the first guy there was the cameraman, Ed Palefsky!


Guys - you want spooky? The anagram of the ship's name is, "I'm Vlad" 🌉⛴💥


Source: https://twitter.com/TedLogan1010/status/1773157541863702725


Thumbnail: https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/world-ufo-day-what-really-happened-at-roswell-the-birthplace-of-the-flying-saucer-legend/615447


AltCastTV thumbnail: https://wifflegif.com/gifs/602912-earth-vs-the-flying-saucers-gif


Now, if you want to go on a journey...


its FRIDAY

https://goyimtv.com/l/3538695279/The-Flood---032924---0248---FuhrerFriday-Banger-Wow

odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/TheFlood-032924-0248:d

entropystream.live/app/FLOOD

altcast.tv/@FLOOD

dlive.tv/OMGitsFlood


PARALLEL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 🗳 let's ROCHAMBEAU Operation: Trust in the sack

Keywords
censorshipmurdernasaufomoon landingarea 51forbidden knowledgestanley meyerreverse engineeringwater powered engineroswell crashrobert lazar
