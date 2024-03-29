© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Forbidden Technology and The Silencing of their Inventors”
For decades, VfB wondered why we've only kept hearing about unidentified flying craft...and NOT creating our own
I mean, everyone I've ever spoken to has heard of the 1947 crash at Roswell, New Mexico, and they've even heard of Bob Lazar, who's famously known for his work on reverse engineering of said craft...but then, BUPKIS
Unbelievable 🛸
Need I mention Stanley Meyer? 🏎⛽❌💧💀
at the age of 4, VfB realized that the moon landings were fake 🌝 I mean, the first guy there was the cameraman, Ed Palefsky!
Guys - you want spooky? The anagram of the ship's name is, "I'm Vlad" 🌉⛴💥
Source: https://twitter.com/TedLogan1010/status/1773157541863702725
Thumbnail: https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/world-ufo-day-what-really-happened-at-roswell-the-birthplace-of-the-flying-saucer-legend/615447
AltCastTV thumbnail: https://wifflegif.com/gifs/602912-earth-vs-the-flying-saucers-gif
Now, if you want to go on a journey...
its FRIDAY
https://goyimtv.com/l/3538695279/The-Flood---032924---0248---FuhrerFriday-Banger-Wow
odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/TheFlood-032924-0248:d
entropystream.live/app/FLOOD
altcast.tv/@FLOOD
dlive.tv/OMGitsFlood
PARALLEL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 🗳 let's ROCHAMBEAU Operation: Trust in the sack