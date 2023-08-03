Rejecting Critical Race Theory - Nancy Randolph - Freedom Alive® Ep52

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our children are force-fed lies in government schools, and are being taught to hate America through the warped lens of Critical Race Theory. Meet one teacher fighting back with the truth, to set the record straight and save our country's future!
Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!
Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org
Originally premiered August 7, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org