Chris Hedges’ Ominous Warning

Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist:
“If the genocide in Gaza is not halted, it will presage a new world order”…
He sounds the alarm with an ominous warning: “One day you will all be Palestinians!”
