Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Amid a wave of condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza, Bolivia has broken diplomatic ties with the Middle East state. We hear from the Bolivian ambassador to the UN, Diego Pary, who says that as a pacifist state, Bolivia cannot maintain diplomatic relations with countries that don't respect human life.
Mirrored - RT