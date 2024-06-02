I no longer trust the FDA, CDC, NIH, says Paul Thomas, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I can no longer trust the CDC, the FDA, the NIH," pediatrician Paul Thomas, MD tells 'Children's Health Defense' on May 5, 2024. "The institutions themselves are captured. "When it comes to vaccines or COVID or a new illness that's gonna pandemic, that's gonna come out they are the last people you want to trust. "I'm not gonna follow their advice. I'm probably gonna do the opposite of whatever they say to do."
The full interview titled ‘We Get Paid to Vaccinate Your Children’, posted on May 6, 2024, is posted here:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pediatricians-paid-vaccinate-children-pharma-payment-scheme-dr-paul-thomas/
