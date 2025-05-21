Episode #70 - Mind, Money & The Matrix: Unveiling Hidden Truths w/ Mystic Mark

On this episode, I was a returning guest on the My Family Thinks I'm Crazy Podcast, hosted by Mystic Mark, and we delved into many different topics like the power of the subconscious mind, which is confirmed through the placebo effect, why service to others is what gives us the most joy in life, and not through service to self, which is our current consciousness.





We touched on the importance of getting into shape, mentally, physically and spiritually, the importance of your diet, which isn't only the food you eat, but also the friends you keep and the information you consume.





We spoke about the fact that we don't have real money today because we have something called a fiat currency system, which is the creation of money by decree so the money is made up from thin air, has no intrinsic value and is really zero.





We also spoke about the fact that religion was mostly spread through war and conquest, especially by the Abrahamic religions, and why religion itself is just a bad idea and basically the biggest con ever sold to humanity!





