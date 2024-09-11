Foundations of the American Republic 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4 hour course wherein the participant will become empowered with a healthy knowledge of the following three concepts:
1. Historical Understanding of Unalienable Rights
2. Scope of Government (proper limits on governmental power)
3. State’s Rights / Nullification (limits of federal power)
Speaker: Jeffrey A. Cobble