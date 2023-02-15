BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Flags NYC's Unvaxxed Teachers | The New American TV
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
6 views • 02/15/2023

The FBI has flagged teachers in The Big Apple based on vax status. The unvaccinated are also being banned from online dating! There are not enough minerals in Mother Earth to bring about dystopian dreams of a green future. And what is Edward Snowden saying about UFOs? Rebecca Terrell is joined by Daniel Natal for an analysis of these issues and all the news you need to know.


Later in the show Zoe Warren https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/zoew/ joins Rebecca to discuss his TNA Magazine program “2A for Today!” https://thenewamerican.com/zoe-warren-interview-on-freedoms-pep-rally-with-jon-james-2a-for-today/ and the state of gun rights in America.


We host a panel discussion on the election integrity, followed by “Back to Basics” principles with Steve Bonta, who focuses on the topic “Does God exist?”


Catch us Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 PM ET.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
second amendmentfbivaccine2aedward snowdendoes god existcovid
