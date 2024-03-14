BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! Russia Breaks Record for Losses of Troops and Equipment in 24 Hours
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 03/14/2024

US Military News


Mar 13, 2024


In a dramatic and unprecedented development, Russia has faced a devastating setback in its military campaign, experiencing staggering losses of troops and equipment in a single day.


The loss of a record number of troops and equipment in a single day marks a turning point in the conflict, highlighting the challenges and complexities of modern warfare.


On March 5th, Russia suffered a notable troop loss of 1,250, pushing the total casualties over the two years of the war to an alarming 420,270. The equipment losses are equally staggering, including 21 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 50 artillery systems, and one Multiple Launch Rocket System.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qHGghPy8Ig


Keywords
russiawarus military newsukraineequipmenttroopslosseshorrifying24 hoursrecord broken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy