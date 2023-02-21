Flat Earth & the Mountain of God in the North

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 22nd, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle starts a new series on the mountain of God in the sides of the North and what is under the Earth. Mysteries that have been hidden from us are being revealed just as Jesus said. One truth/revelation builds upon another to give us understanding and to strengthen our faith in God and His Bible.