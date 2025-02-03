Eurobros, Kaja Kallas informs you spent over 134 billion euros on Ukraine, and she wants to spend more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eurobros, Kaja Kallas informs that you spent over 134 billion euros on Ukraine, and she wants to spend more.
Adding:
❗️The European Union will not be able to defend itself without the participation of the United States , said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte:
"The assumption that NATO can exist without the United States is wrong for many reasons. European defense without the United States cannot exist for many reasons."